Deputies and neighbor rescue boater and his dogs from Louisiana lake

Sheriff's deputies and a neighbor teamed up to rescue a man and his two dogs from a lake. (KTRK)

BOSSIER, Louisiana (KTRK) --
A boater and his two dogs are safe after deputies and a Good Samaritan jumped in to rescue them in Bossier Parish, near Shreveport.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. The man managed to call 911 as his 14-foot boat started sinking in Lake Bistineau.

Deputies reached the man's home where he originally launched his boat and they ran into a neighbor who knew the stranded boater.

That neighbor led authorities to the man out on the lake with his dogs.

Nearly an hour after the initial 911 call, crews pulled the boater and his pets to safety, who were all clinging to a tree.

Everyone is okay.
