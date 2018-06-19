Jose Altuve leads voting in American League in MLB All-Star Game update

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Astros are making their presence felt when it comes to the MLB All-Star Game. A recent update by the MLB shows that 2B Jose Altuve is currently leading the American League with 1,572,101.
🚨 #ALLSTROSGAME UPDATE 🚨— Houston Astros (@astros) June 19, 2018
Altuve - 1st overall (!!!)
Correa - 2nd
Yuli - 3rd
Bregman - 3rd
McCann - 3rd
Gattis - 3rd
Springer - 5th
Marwin - 8th
Reddick - 10th
Our guys are moving up! Vote vote vote! https://t.co/C9XSBgkLJz pic.twitter.com/nTeJ3exhge
This year's All-Star Game will take place at Nationals Park (home of the Washington Nationals) on July 17, 2018.
Altuve is looking to join elite company with Rod Carew, Roberto Alomar, and Robinson Cano as the only AL second baseman to win fan elections four consecutive years.
#Astros @JoseAltuve27 as humble as ever. Altuve leading the A.L. in voting for the @MLB All-Star game. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/twsb8FjHak— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 19, 2018
Shortstop Carlos Correa has taken a leap in the positional standings from fourth to second. He trails Manny Machado by 212,766 votes.
Alex Bregman (3B), Evan Gattis (DH), Yuli Gurriel (1B) and Brian McCann (C) are all third in their respective positional races.
Marwin Gonzales and Josh Reddick are both top 10 in the AL outfield votings.
You can vote for the Astros HERE until Thursday, July 5 at 10:59 p.m.