Jose Altuve leads voting in American League in MLB All-Star Game update

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros are making their presence felt when it comes to the MLB All-Star Game. A recent update by the MLB shows that 2B Jose Altuve is currently leading the American League with 1,572,101.


This year's All-Star Game will take place at Nationals Park (home of the Washington Nationals) on July 17, 2018.

Altuve is looking to join elite company with Rod Carew, Roberto Alomar, and Robinson Cano as the only AL second baseman to win fan elections four consecutive years.



Shortstop Carlos Correa has taken a leap in the positional standings from fourth to second. He trails Manny Machado by 212,766 votes.

Alex Bregman (3B), Evan Gattis (DH), Yuli Gurriel (1B) and Brian McCann (C) are all third in their respective positional races.

Marwin Gonzales and Josh Reddick are both top 10 in the AL outfield votings.

You can vote for the Astros HERE until Thursday, July 5 at 10:59 p.m.
