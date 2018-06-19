IMMIGRATION

Couple raising millions to reunite immigrant families

A couple in Silicon Valley has started a fundraiser that has raised millions of dollars to help reunite immigrant parents with their kids. (KTRK)

A California couple has started a fundraiser that has raised millions of dollars to "Reunite an immigrant parent with their child."

Dave and Charlotte Willner started a Facebook campaign to raise money for a nonprofit legal defense fund in Texas that will go directly to fund bonds to get parents out of detention.

The post says its original goal was $1,500 - the minimum bond amount for cases like this, but it went viral and has raised enough money to bail out more than 2,500 parents.

The Willners were some of Facebook's earliest employees, and are now at Pinterest and AirBnB,


Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg both donated an undisclosed amount to the fundraiser, according to a Politico report.

