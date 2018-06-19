SPORTS

Simone Biles hints at desire to coach in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Simone Biles hints at coaching (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Everyone knows Simone Biles is a decorated Olympian who has a passion for gymnastics. The 21-year-old who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics recently took to her Twitter account to make her desire of coaching known.


Biles grew up in Spring and still calls the Houston area home.

With Biles' desire to coach at UH, it will be interesting to see what steps the university takes to make her desire a reality.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportssimone bilesgymnasticsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
WATCH OUT! Astros fan nearly takes foul ball to the face
Kobe rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Houston billboards pop up to land LeBron James with Rockets
Lance McCullers and Luke Pell take part in inaugural Concert for a Cure in Houston
More sports
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News