Simone Biles hints at desire to coach in Houston

if UofH (university of houston) gymnastics team got NCAA approved in the future, I’d consider coaching gymnastics after my career! 👀 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 16, 2018

Everyone knows Simone Biles is a decorated Olympian who has a passion for gymnastics. The 21-year-old who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics recently took to her Twitter account to make her desire of coaching known.Biles grew up in Spring and still calls the Houston area home.With Biles' desire to coach at UH, it will be interesting to see what steps the university takes to make her desire a reality.