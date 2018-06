Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be taping his new Netflix comedy special "One Show Fits All" in Houston on September 13 and 14.You can buy pre-sale tickets Wednesday June 20, and non-presale tickets go on sale Friday, June 22 at fluffyguy.com and www.houstontoyotacenter.com at 10 a.m. local time.To get your hands on presale tickets use the password FLUFFY . Tickets range from $30-$80 plus fees.Iglesias is currently performing his "One Show Fits All" world tour around the country. This will be his second Netflix comedy special following 2016's "I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry."His third comedy special for Netflix will tape in 2019.Later this summer Iglesias will begin production as star and creator of Netflix's upcoming multi-cam television series "Mr. Iglesias."Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. The series will have 10 half-hour episodes.