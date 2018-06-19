SOCIETY

Lyft offering free rides to patients battling cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Need a ride? Lyft is offering free riders to patients battling cancer. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are battling cancer and live in the Houston area, Lyft wants to help you get a free ride to your treatments.

The ride-sharing company has partnered with the American Cancer Society to help get patients to appointments.

In addition to the existing programs in Las Vegas and Miami, the program will expand to Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.
If you are looking for a ride, all you have to do is contact the American Cancer Society organization and they will set up the ride through Lyft.

The organization says lack of transportation is still one of the biggest obstacles for patients receiving high-quality cancer treatments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfree stuffcancerlyft
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Fundraiser held to assist activist Johnny Mata in battle with cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News