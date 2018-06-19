SPORTS

Astros' Evan Gattis named Player of the Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Evan Gattis named player of the week (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros are currently riding an 12-game winning streak and certain players are being rewarded for it. Designated hitter Evan Gattis was named MLB's American League Player of the Week for the week of June 11-17. This is the first time Gattis has received the award in his six-year career.



Marcell Ozuna of the St. Louis Cardinals was the nominee in the National League.

Gattis finished the week .417 (10-24) batting to go along with 4 HR's and 15 RBI's as the Astros went 6-0 during this stretch. Teammates and coach A.J. Hinch praised Gattis for his recent play.

"The past month he's been carrying us," Astros catcher Brian McCann said.

Hinch discussed Gattis' swing changes and how he carried the team during the Astros' 10-game road trip.

After batting .182 in March and .203 in April, Gattis has seemed to turn a corner and regain confidence in his swing. The Astros will look to continue their win streak Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

RELATED: Evan Gattis' past secret to his success
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
WATCH OUT! Astros fan nearly takes foul ball to the face
Kobe rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Houston billboards pop up to land LeBron James with Rockets
Lance McCullers and Luke Pell take part in inaugural Concert for a Cure in Houston
More sports
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News