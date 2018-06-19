XXXTentacion talks about how he wanted to be remembered if he died

Rapper XXXTentacion appears to predict his own death in this final video. (KTRK)

A day after the death of rapper XXXTentacion, a new video is making the rounds on social media where he described how he wanted to be remembered if he died.

"If I'm gonna die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy," XXXTentacion said in the video.

The 20-year-old, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, died Monday afternoon after he was shot as he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Fort Lauderdale.

The news of his death angered celebrities, including rappers Kanye West and J. Cole, and fans.

"He was a controversial figure, but it should never have happened to anyone, and for an artist of his caliber to be taken from us at 20 years old, that's unacceptable," said fan Wyatt Rubin.

Sheriff's deputies say the incident appears to be a robbery.

They are offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
