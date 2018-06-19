Woman who shot ex in the head while he was driving pleads guilty to his murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Former city worker pleaded guilty to murder: As seen on Action News at 10 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A woman who was facing murder charges in the killing of her ex-boyfriend that led to a crash pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Monday.

Detectives say Martina Westcott shot 33-year-old Terrell Bruce once in the head while he was driving before he barreled into another car.

On Monday, Westcott admitted she pulled the trigger in court. The two had allegedly been arguing before shots were fired.

The incident happened back in August 2016 while Bruce was driving down Walnut Lane.

Westcott's sentencing hearing has been set for August.

If convicted, she faces up to 57 years in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdergunsgun violenceu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News