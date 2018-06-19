SOCIETY

Trooper praised for pulling over driver going too slow in left lane

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer was praised for pulling over a driver who was going too slow in the left lane. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
We've all been there on the road, stuck behind that one driver in the left lane who is holding up traffic.

Well, anyone with that pet peeve might be feeling some vindication after a state police trooper in Indiana pulled over a person for driving too slow.

Sergeant Steven Wheeles stopped the woman after her driving speed caused a nearly 20 car build-up behind her.

Wheeles warns everyone that driving too slow can be dangerous, so you should move to the right so others can pass you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddrivingviralIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Fundraiser held to assist activist Johnny Mata in battle with cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News