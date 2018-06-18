Tire slams into windshield of car with mom and daughter inside

A tire slammed into the windshield of an SUV in Westchester County.

NEW ROCHELLE, New York --
A woman and her daughter are recovering from minor injuries after a tire slammed into the windshield of their SUV.

Police say the front driver side tire blew off a Toyota SUV on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

It happened Monday morning.

The tire flew over the median and crashed into the windshield of a BMW going southbound before bouncing off.

The mother and daughter were cut by some of the flying glass.

The driver of the Toyota told police she had work done on her tires over the weekend and the lug nuts may not have been properly secured.
