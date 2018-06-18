FAMILY & PARENTING

Heroic 7-year-old praised for saving father's life

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston father says his 7-year-old son saved his life (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County father says his 7-year-old son saved his life.

In a heart-wrenching video caught on camera, the 7-year-old boy was seen rushing to help his dad after he suffered a seizure.

John Guajardo says his son saw him collapse and quickly called 911.

"Because of his heroism and his coming to my aide, I think it makes Father's Day even more special to us. We get to spend this time together," Guajardo said.

He says his son knew exactly what to do thanks to a school safety program.
