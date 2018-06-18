Postal truck erupts in flames after mail carrier smells gas while driving in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Postal truck catches fire after lightning bolt reportedly strikes vehicle (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighbors in northwest Harris County might be waiting for mail for a while after a USPS mail truck was found engulfed in flames.

Authorities were called to 10700 Heather Hill Drive around 5:45 p.m. Monday for reports of lightning striking a U.S. Postal Service truck.

Deputies say the vehicle actually erupted in flames after the mail carrier smelled gas and stopped the vehicle.

SkyEye13 captured footage of the burned out truck on Monday afternoon shortly after the fire occurred.

The vehicle has severe damage but the good news is the mail carrier was nearing the end of his route, so very little mail was destroyed by the fire.

Postal workers worked to salvage what they could. The mail carrier himself was okay aside from being startled by the fire.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lightningcar fireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News