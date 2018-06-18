Woman finds body in pond behind Conroe auto shop on Highway 242

Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind an auto shop in Conroe. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond in Conroe.

Crime scene tape has been put up at a heavy truck repair shop just west of the San Jacinto River Bridge on Highway 242.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were seen talking to people and taking photographs as they investigate behind the business.

According to deputies, a woman called 911 just after 3 p.m. Monday to report finding a body in the pond.

Authorities believe the body was in the water for "some time" but could not give us an estimate in terms of days.

We do not know the identity of the victim.

