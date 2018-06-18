SPORTS

PJ Tucker seen at fashion show in Milan

PJ Tucker at fashion show in Milan (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
PJ Tucker likes to spend his off-season on the runway. Tucker was recently seen with James Harden in Milan for a fashion show.

The two Rockets players are known for walking into arenas together showing off their outfits, which became a trend Rockets fans looked forward to seeing pre-game.

Outside of fashion, Tucker is known for his massive shoe and car collections. It is at the point where Michael Jordan himself asked Tucker how he retrieved a rare pair of Air Jordan shoes.
