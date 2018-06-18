Priest confronts burglar at Chicago church

Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect who burglarized a church in the Wrightwood neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for breaking into and burglarizing a church.

The break-in occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at St. Thomas More Church, according to police.

The suspected burglar was confronted by a priest at a doorway, and police said the man struck the priest in the face.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The church said a big screen TV, a laptop computer, a wallet and a backpack were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mizera #20259 at 312-747-8730 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.
