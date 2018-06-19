EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3618532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A witness to the choke hold that killed John Hernandez demonstrated in court how it all went down outside the Denny's restaurant.

Hernandez family speaks out after tense day in court

During a tense day in court Monday afternoon, 19-year-old Bryan Riefkhol demonstrated exactly what he witnessed the night of the deadly Denny's fight.Last May, Terry Thompson got into a fight with John Hernandez outside a Denny's restaurant in northeast Harris County. Thompson and his wife were both charged with murder.Riefkhol told prosecutor that he was a server at Denny's during the time of the deadly incident, and had just finished his shift.He explained to the court that he saw Hernandez go outside, and then lots of commotion followed.The prosecutor asked Rienfkhol to demonstrate exactly what he had witnessed the night of the deadly fight.Riefkhol showed the court how Thompson's arms and hands were on top of Hernandez and how Hernandez was lying on his stomach and back.The court also showed a video of Thompson explaining the fight while sitting inside of a deputy patrol car.Thompson told authorities that he put Hernandez in a choke hold to "secure him.""The situation could have been handled in a different manner and we will never get the other side of the story because John is no longer with us," Houston FIEL Cesar Espinosa said.In cell phone video, you can see the husband of former Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson holding Hernandez in a chokehold. The fight video is expected to be shown in court on Thursday.