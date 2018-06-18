Ayesha Curry's new restaurant in CityCentre has opening date

HOUSTON, Texas --One of this summer's most eagerly anticipated new restaurants has an opening date. International Smoke, the barbecue-inspired restaurant that unites celebrity chef Michael Mina with cookbook author and lifestyle guru Ayesha Curry, will open on July 5, the restaurant announced.
Inspired by Mina and Curry's backgrounds and culinary interests, the menu takes a global approach to barbecue and live fire cooking. The restaurant's menu includes everything from Chinese-style char sui pork shoulder to Argentinian steak with chimichurri and ingredients cooked over Japanese binchotan charcoal. Instead of attempting to put a spin on American barbecue styles - the only notable item is St. Louis-style pork ribs - the influences include Asian dishes such as a Vietnamese pork chop and lots of grilled and smoked seafood, as Mina told CultureMap back in May. The beverage program focuses on a wide array of cocktails and a broad selection of both local and global beers.
"I think when people start to really understand that grilling food is a nice way to eat," Mina said in May. "It's a lot of flavors, spices. I'm Middle Eastern, so all those flavors and spices and things of that nature on a grilled piece of fish is pretty delicious, and that's barbecue."
Continue reading from our partners at CultureMap.