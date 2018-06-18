FOOD

Ayesha Curry's new restaurant in CityCentre has opening date

EMBED </>More Videos

Ayesha Curry opening restaurant in CityCentre (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
One of this summer's most eagerly anticipated new restaurants has an opening date. International Smoke, the barbecue-inspired restaurant that unites celebrity chef Michael Mina with cookbook author and lifestyle guru Ayesha Curry, will open on July 5, the restaurant announced.

Inspired by Mina and Curry's backgrounds and culinary interests, the menu takes a global approach to barbecue and live fire cooking. The restaurant's menu includes everything from Chinese-style char sui pork shoulder to Argentinian steak with chimichurri and ingredients cooked over Japanese binchotan charcoal. Instead of attempting to put a spin on American barbecue styles - the only notable item is St. Louis-style pork ribs - the influences include Asian dishes such as a Vietnamese pork chop and lots of grilled and smoked seafood, as Mina told CultureMap back in May. The beverage program focuses on a wide array of cocktails and a broad selection of both local and global beers.

"I think when people start to really understand that grilling food is a nice way to eat," Mina said in May. "It's a lot of flavors, spices. I'm Middle Eastern, so all those flavors and spices and things of that nature on a grilled piece of fish is pretty delicious, and that's barbecue."
Continue reading from our partners at CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodAyesha CurryHouston
FOOD
H-E-B enters taco game with new restaurant concept
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Yum! Krispy Kreme releases summer-themed doughnut flavors
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Rockets fans appear to be trolling Ayesha Curry's restaurant on Yelp
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News