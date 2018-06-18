EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3617317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man accused of murder after 3 bodies found in search for missing family speaks out

On Saturday, authorities arrested Robert Satterfield and charged him with three counts of murder.Officials named Satterfield a suspect after burned remains were found at a site in Wharton County.According to a press release from the Wharton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are believed to be of three family members from Angleton.The family of Maya Rivera says they haven't heard from her, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. or their 5-year-old son Ray Shawn Jr. since Sunday, June 10.In an interview with Eyewitness News, Satterfield claims he's not responsible for killing the three victims and says that he's "grief stricken with the families as well.""It may not seem like it, but I'm going through a whole other storm myself. I feel their pain," Satterfield said.Satterfield admitted to Eyewitness News that he knew Hudson from the community and time in prison. He even described him as a friend.According to online state records, Satterfield has a 15-year criminal history including theft, assault, evading arrest and terroristic threat charges.Satterfield is being held in the Fort Bend County jail on a $1.5 million bond. He was originally held in jail on a $100,000 bond for each count, but on Monday his bond was raised to $500,000 for each count.