SOCIETY

3 can't-miss live music events in Houston this week

EMBED </>More Videos

You don't want to miss these musicians coming to Houston this week

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a Tejano-Americana blend to trap music full of wonky samples, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

David Lee Garza at Proof Rooftop Lounge





Catch David Lee Garza y Los Musicales at Proof Rooftop Lounge this Thursday night. Over the past three decades, the band has released numerous hits combining danceable melodies with earthy blends of country, Americana, Tex-Mex and Tejano sounds.

When: Thursday, June 21, 6 p.m.- Friday, June 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $10-$30 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Quix at Stereo Live





Spend Thursday night with one of the hottest beat-makers out of New Zealand: Quix. With a trap sound he describes as "full of 808's and wonky samples," Quix has headlined the top venues throughout Australia and New Zealand and is just kicking off a fresh North American tour for the summer festival season.

When: Thursday, June 21, 10 p.m.- Friday, June 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Duke Dumont at Cle





Last but not least, hang poolside with Duke Dumont at Cle this Sunday afternoon. The British musician, DJ and producer owns the record label Blase Boys Club. His recent hits "Need U (100%)" and "I Got U" were both nominated for Grammys in the "Best Dance Recording" category.

When: Sunday, June 24, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Cle, 2301 Main St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineHouston
SOCIETY
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Fundraiser held to assist activist Johnny Mata in battle with cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News