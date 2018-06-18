Big3 basketball league opening season in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Big3 basketball league made its debut last season and features a plethora of former NBA players along with overseas players. Ice Cube is the creator of this league and will have its second season begin in Houston on Friday, June 22nd.
Former NBA players such as Allen Iverson, Charles Oakley, Rashard Lewis and more are part of the three-on-three league that airs on FS1.
Rockets legend Clyde Drexler was named the commissioner of the league in March.
Tickets for this event are still available as fans are able to watch multiple games during the night. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Be sure to secure your tickets for a night filled with NBA legends!