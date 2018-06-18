3 injured after Humble ISD school bus collides with BMW

Humble ISD school bus involved in crash (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people were transported to the hospital after an Humble ISD school bus collided with a BMW on Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident on Will Clayton Parkway near Timber Forest Drive around 12 p.m.

An Eyewitness viewer snapped pictures of the scene, showing multiple people being transported to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Authorities say the bus driver and bus aide were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The condition of the driver in the BMW is unknown.

Officials told Eyewitness News that no kids were on the bus during the time of the incident.

