Jeff Luhnow's contract extended to 2023 with Astros

The Astros' Jeff Luhnow has agreed to a contract extension through 2023 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros said they had an announcement Monday, and it is finally here.

General Manager Jeff Luhnow has agreed to a contract extension with the organization. He has also been named the President of Baseball Operations.


This is Luhnow's second contract extension, receiving the first one in 2014. He has been with the organization since 2011 after spending eight years with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Luhnow has put the Astros in good positioning during his tenure. He has been praised for his scouting and player development. Trusting the process during the Astros multiple 100-loss seasons is a reason they are the defending World Series Champions. His ability to scout and bring out the best in players stands out.

It should also be noted that Luhnow is fluent in Spanish as well. That opens the door to speak to more prospects and set the Astros up for success both in the present and future.

This is a great day for the Astros organization. Luhnow has helped the Astros reached new heights and Jim Crane is rewarding him for it.

