Indoor play park GlowZone is now open in northwest Houston

New indoor GlowZone has many fun activities (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new interactive entertainment center has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 13150 Breton Ridge St. in Willowbrook, this is the first GlowZone in Houston, with five other U.S. outposts.

The family-friendly indoor play park features a variety of options for fun, including an electric go-kart track, miniature golf, rock climbing, a laser maze and an arcade room filled with the latest video games. Enjoy heights? Traverse planks and nets from 20 feet in the air on the ropes course with zipline.

There are also themed rooms for private parties and a zone designed just for younger kids.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it three stars.

Easy S., who reviewed the new spot on June 3, said, "A bit pricey, but I brought my children here ages 12 and 14 and they enjoyed it. They got hungry at 9 p.m. and the kitchen was closed."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. GlowZone is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
