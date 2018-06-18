Suspect accused of spitting in constable deputy's face

Authorities have charged a man they say spit in a constable deputy's face. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been charged for allegedly spitting in a constable deputy's face during an argument.

Kendrick Green has been charged with harassment of a public servant, a third degree felony.

On June 14, authorities say deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 14800 block of Windfern Forest Drive for a disturbance involving Green and another person.

During the argument, officials say Green became belligerent and aggressive before spitting in the constable deputy's face.

Green was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.

He's now out on a $5,000 bond.
