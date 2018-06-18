SOCIETY

Hundreds of jellyfish swarm beachgoers in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 200 people stung by jellyfish in Florida (KTRK)

By
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Hundreds of people were stung by jellyfish over the weekend at beaches, according to beach watch officials.

Officials said 250 people were stung on Sunday alone.

Lifeguards keep a stock of vinegar to rinse these wounds. That's the quickest, most effective way to treat stings.

Officials said a dozen people were rescued from the ocean Sunday, but none of the stings are considered life threatening.

So far this month, authorities estimate well over a thousand people have been stung by jellyfish.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeachesswimmingjellyfishu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Fundraiser held to assist activist Johnny Mata in battle with cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News