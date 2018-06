EMBED >More News Videos Fire Chief describes River Oaks fire scene

A fire tore through part of an upscale shopping center in River Oaks.The fire started just before 2 a.m. near the River Oaks Theatre on McDuffie and West Gray.Our ABC13 photographer captured flames shooting from an electrical box in the shopping center that contains a Steinway Piano store and an art gallery.There appeared to be smoke damage to both businesses and possibly the theater.Firefighters said there is at least $1 million in damage.