Tourists injured in ceiling collapse at Chinese attraction

EMBED </>More Videos

Visitors to a Chinese tourist attraction were injured when a ceiling collapsed on top of them. (KTRK)

At least nine people were injured and taken to the hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a popular Chinese tourist destination.

The heart-pounding moments were captured on surveillance camera inside the popular scenic spot.

Dozens of people were trapped underneath the debris as they were coming down an escalator on Saturday.

Bystanders rushed to the help those people who were trapped when the ceiling suddenly gave way.

It is still not clear what caused the ceiling to collapse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapsechinau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News