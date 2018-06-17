While there was little traffic on a Sunday evening, the flood gauges along the side of the Westpark at the 610 Loop are a reminder that streets can flood quickly after brief periods of rain.Street flooding is certainly a possibility Monday and Tuesday.At Houston TranStar, local officials are prepared to gear up if weather becomes an issue. They are also trying to calm the nerves of a community still nervous after Hurricane Harvey."There's a lot of sensitivity in this community because it's the first time we've had any potential for tropical weather," said Francisco Sanchez. "There's a lot of folks that are concerned about that. This is not a time to be panicking. This is the time to be watchful, to be aware. This is not a Harvey type forecast."