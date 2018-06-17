POLITICS

Community leaders hold vigil for detained immigrant children

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston community leaders hold vigil for detained immigrant children (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Community leaders and families gathered Sunday afternoon in Houston to remember the immigrant children detained across the country.

The vigil was held outside a proposed location of an immigration detention center on Emancipation Avenue.

Close to 100 people marched to oppose the current immigration policy.

"We condemn the federal government's actions of separating immigrant children from their parents. The fact that a new children detention center is being opened in the heart of downtown highlights the disheartening fact that more children are being detained and thus a new center is merited. We hope to continue to push the president and Congress to act so that children will no longer need to be incarcerated," Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, said in a release.

Community leaders said they want to meet with the property owner to discuss the project.

RELATED: Houston leaders sound off on "zero tolerance" immigration policy
EMBED More News Videos

Art Acevedo and Ed Gonzalez comment on immigration policy.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Turner speaks on reported plan to bring immigration detention center to Houston.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News