POLITICS

FBI agent removed from Russia probe over anti-Trump text messages willing to testify

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorneys for Peter Strzok say he is willing to testify before a House committee regarding the Russia investigation. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
An FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team after sending anti-Trump text messages says he is willing to testify before Congress.

A lawyer for Peter Strzok told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte in a letter Sunday that his client is willing to testify before his panel or any other committee that invites him.

Strzok was criticized in a recent Justice Department inspector general report for creating an appearance of conflict because of text messages he traded with another FBI employee.

Strzok was involved in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and was later added to Mueller's team. He was removed last summer once the messages were discovered.

His lawyer, Aitan Goelman, has said bias didn't affect his client's investigative decisions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldinvestigationrussiaPresident Donald Trumprobert muellerWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News