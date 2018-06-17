POLITICS

Houston leaders sound off on Trump administration "zero tolerance" immigration policy

EMBED </>More Videos

Art Acevedo and Ed Gonzalez comment on immigration policy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the debate surrounding President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy continues, local leaders are speaking out.

The policy includes separating immigrant children from their parents after making an illegal entry into the U.S.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called the immigration policy "un-Godly."

"American values? Conservative values? Progressive values? Judeo-Christian values? Family values? History and God will be unkind to those who are silent or support this oppressive, inhumane, un-Godly policy," he tweeted. "God is watching us, we can't hide from him. WWJD?"



According to the Associated Press, nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy, which directs Homeland Security officials to refer all cases of illegal entry into the United States for prosecution.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also commented on the policy.

"Separating families who arrive at our border harms children and is an affront to American values," he tweeted. "Children should not be in immigration detention, period."



The comments from top law enforcement officials come a day after Mayor Sylvester Turner voiced his displeasure at the possibility of a detention center in Houston.

"I don't want in the city of Houston for us to participate in a policy that I think is morally bankrupt," Turner told ABC13. "This is not about party, not about Democrat or Republican, nothing about that. It's about valuing children. I said when people were shooting kids, this is where I draw the line and we'll throw every possible resource to keep that from happening. When it comes to separating children from their families, I can't support it."
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Turner speaks on reported plan to bring immigration detention center to Houston.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationtexas newsPresident Donald TrumpHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News