Daughter donates kidney to dad for Father's Day

Daughter gives dad special Father's Day gift and second chance at life. (KTRK)

One Florida dad received a very special Father's Day gift from his daughter.

Three years ago, Ronald Corbin learned his kidney was failing and was placed on a transplant list.

After years of being on dialysis, Corbin received a surprise call from his daughter Candice.

"I didn't know she was getting tested," Corbin said. "She lives in New York and she got tested up there and one day she called me and said 'Daddy, I'm a match.'"

Three weeks ago, Candice underwent surgery to give her dad a kidney and a second chance at life.

Ronald says Candice is off the hook for Father's Day gifts for the rest of her life.
