CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'White man built these streets' - Man goes on public racial rant

Steven Jay Watts, 35, is charged with harassment and obstruction. A video shows him yelling racial slurs and other derogatory language. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
A man walked into a public area in Washington State and began hurling racial slurs and obscenities at a black man

Keoke Silvano was walking by and saw what was happening and pulled out his cell phone.

"Just as a photographer, my instinct is to document. So I pulled out my cell phone and started recording," said Silvano.

What he recorded was Steven Jay Watts, 35, yelling at the black man a series of racial slurs. Then, he turns on Silvano, who is Filipino.

"The main thing is if something happened either to myself or the gentleman sitting here, I would have some sort of living document of what was happening," said Silvano.

"No cameras (remark deleted)! I run this country!" yelled Watts.

The video showing Watts going off on his racial tangent has gone viral.

During a court appearance, the judge expressed concern, since Watts' criminal record was lengthy and included 4 assault convictions.

Watts has been charged with harassment and obstruction. He has pleaded not guilty.
