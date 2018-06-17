Feds accuse suburban mom of supporting ISIS

CUDAHY, Wisconsin --Authorities say a matter of national security has unfolded in a suburban Wisconsin home and it involves a mother providing support to ISIS.
She's accused of suggesting potential targets for bombing attacks and sharing information on biological weapons.
WITI-TV reports authorities have arrested Waheba Issa Dais, 45, a mother originally born in Israel.
She became a legal U.S. citizen by marriage.
She's been under investigation since January after Facebook reported disturbing online posts to the FBI.
She's now facing federal charges for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization ISIS.
Records show in the last few years police calls to her home were for "family trouble, welfare check, neighbor trouble and battery."
But nothing as severe as the accusations from prosecutors.
They say Dais hacked social media accounts, pledged her allegiance to ISIS on numerous occasions.
She attempted to recruit others to commit attacks on behalf of the terrorist organization.
Dais is also accused of making suggestions on potential targets for bombing attacks while distributing information on explosives and biological weapons.
Dais could face 20 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine if convicted.