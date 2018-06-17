EDUCATION

Student's KKK history project costume raises concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Studen goes to school dressed as KKK member for history project. (KTRK)

A student's choice of costume for a school project in California is raising concerns.

As part of a final history project, a student showed up to school dressed head-to-toe as a Ku Klux Klan member.

The costume, which the student specifically chose to research and write an essay about former KKK imperial wizard Hiram Wesley Evans, was approved by a teacher.

Many students at the school said they did not feel comfortable with the approved costume.

"He wore it, like, throughout the school, like in nutrition, lunch, and things like that. I don't think that's appropriate," said student Lance Datignac.

An investigation over the incident is underway, according to the school district.

At this time, the teacher who approved the costume is not facing any disciplinary action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationkkkcostumesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News