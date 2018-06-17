2 injured in crash when train hits car near Huffman

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was critically injured when a train hit a car near Huffman. (KTRK)

A woman was critically injured when the vehicle she was in was hit by a train near Huffman.

Investigators say a man, who was the driver, tried to beat the train at the crossing on Old Atascocita Road near Woodlake just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

He then drove through a barrier and into the side of the train. The woman was taken by Lifeflight to the hospital.

Authorities say the driver was lingering around the scene and appeared to be disoriented from the crash.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
