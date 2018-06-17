CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Even video does not tell entire story; Was it an assault or self-defense?

EMBED </>More Videos

Tukan Manley, 32, is accused of assaulting a 66-year-old man who was taking non-lewd, appropriate pictures of women on a train. The claim that the pictures were lewd caused emotions to flair with Boston train riders. Manley punched the man claiming it was self-defense. (KTRK)

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
A man in Boston is defending his actions after he punched a 66-year-old man on a train for taking pictures of women.

The punch thrown by Tukan Manley, 32, is captured on video by rider Makeda Payton. Why Manley punched the older man is what he is defending in court.

Manley claims it was self-defense. Prosecutors claim it was an assault.

"There was a young lady sitting next to him who started to yell, 'What are you doing why are you trying to take pictures of her?'" said Payton to Boston 25.

The older man was taking pictures of women on a Boston train. The pictures apparently were not lewd or anything inappropriate.

Manley jumps in and clocks the man taking the pictures. Manley says it was self-defense.

Then, a mob gathers on the train and beats up the older man, too. At one point, people were even cheering as the melee continued. The claim that the older man was taking dirty pictures fed the emotions of those around the the situation.

The man, who admits he was taking pictures, was choked for a time, kicked and some of his ribs were broken.

"He began to lose consciousness when the man, Mr. Manly, applied pressure to his throat. He felt dizzy and like the man was trying to kill him," said the man's lawyer.

Manley also grabbed the man's cell phone.

However, Manley's lawyers claim what he was simply defending himself and not an assault.

Manley has been released on $500 bail.

As for the Payton, whose cell phone captured the moment, she said, "I agree that it did go too far."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on cameratrainscellphonecourt caseMassachusetts
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News