CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Taxi driver plows into pedestrians on sidewalk during World Cup

A taxi plows into crowd on a sidewalk near Red Square in Moscow. Eight people were hurt. Russia is hosting the World Cup. Moscow has 11 of the matches. (KTRK)

MOSCOW, Russia --
(AP) - Police in Moscow say eight people were injured when a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square.

Russia is currently hosting the World Cup and Moscow is one of 11 Russian cities where tournament games are being played.

Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Then he jumped out of his taxi and ran from the scene.

There were no immediate details on the severity of the pedestrians' injuries.

The accident took place not far from Red Square and Moscow's famous GUM shopping arcade.

