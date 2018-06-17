Authorities in southeastern Illinois are searching for three men who broke out of a county jail.The White County Sheriff's Office in Carmi says the men used a pipe to break a hole in an outside concrete block and brick wall early Saturday morning.Corrections officers discovered 24-year-old Zachery Shock, 28-year-old Justin Bray and 61-year-old Johnny Tipton missing. Surveillance video showed the men running along an alley outside the jail about 3 a.m.The sheriff's office says Shock was awaiting trial for murder. Bray was jailed for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting police. Tipton was being held for possession of stolen property.The men are considered dangerous.