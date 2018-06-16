SPORTS

Local MMA fighter giving reality television a try

Local MMA fighter making her reality television debut on "Survivor." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bi Nguyen appears to be harmless, but she is similar to her nickname.

Nguyen is a MMA fighter and people call her the "Killer Bee." She is not only doing it in the cage, but also on reality television.

This year, Nguyen not only has a championship fight, but she will try her hand on the show "Survivor."

Reality TV just fell into her lap.

"A casting director wrote me and said I would be great at this," said Nguyen. "I had never seen the show before, so I started to binge watch it."

The news of the show came at a challenging time.

"My dad was in critical condition and I got the call the exact day my dad passed, literally on the other line was the casting director saying I had made the show," she said.
