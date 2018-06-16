Police: Man dies after being shot at gas station in Humble

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday evening at the Exxon gas station in Humble.According to investigators, a man was fatally shot at the gas station around 6:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of McKay Boulevard. The gas station is near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.Another male was transported to the hospital.His injuries are unknown.Police believe the shooting was a result of some sort of confrontation.Two people of interest are being questioned by investigators.No other details have been released.