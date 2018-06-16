COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Juneteenth holiday celebrated throughout Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Juneteenth holiday marked with parade in Acres Homes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Juneteenth holiday was marked with a parade Saturday in Acres Homes.

The parade included former Houston Rockets legend Clyde Drexler and Democratic candidate for governor, Lupe Valdez.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in 1865 when union soldiers landed in Galveston with the news that slaves were free.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjuneteenthhistoryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News