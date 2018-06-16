ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce and Jay-Z release new joint album

Houston's own Beyonce and husband Jay-Z have stopped the world -- again.

The power couple released their highly anticipated album "Everything is Love" on Saturday.



The album is currently available exclusively on Tidal.

Across social media, members of the Beyhive and Jay-Z fans quickly made the album one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.



The two are currently on their second "On the Run Tour." Beyonce and Jay-Z will make a stop in Houston on Sept. 15 at NRG Stadium.
