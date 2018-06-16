PETS & ANIMALS

Coyotes spotted roaming in Galveston

Two viewers sent in their images after spotting a coyote in the Galveston area.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another Coyote was spotted early Saturday morning, this time in Galveston.

A man says he was walking his dog around 6 a.m. at the campus of Galveston when he spotted the coyote lurking around.

That coyote was not the only spotted this morning.

Another woman in Galveston sent in a photo of a coyote she too spotted this morning at Pier 34.

Several viewers in Galveston told ABC13 they have seen several coyotes roaming around.
