EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3611390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jimmy Kimmel takes on Ted Cruz in 'Blobfish Basketball Game' in Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3610054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jimmy Kimmel tells ABC13's Courtney Fischer, "If I lose, I'm not going home"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3609497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Senator Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel are hours from hitting the court.

Thousands of fans lined up outside Texas Southern's H&PE Arena ahead of Saturday's matchup between late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.Kimmel and Cruz faced off in a one-on-one game with donations going to Houston charities.Who won?Off the court, Generation One and Texas Children's Hospital both won after receiving numerous donations. On the court, Cruz took home the 11-9 victory.Before tip-off, both poked fun at each other and exchanged some trash talking on social media.Wearing Texas Southern apparel and James Harden shoes, Kimmel told ABC13 that he was going to beat Cruz."I'm a sub-mediocre basketball player and I'm still going to beat him," Kimmel said.Kimmel and Cruz pledged $10,000 of their own money to Houston charities. Kimmel is playing for Texas Children's Hospital and Cruz is playing for Generation One, a Houston education charity.Generation One will take home close to $30,000, officials said. They will use the money for summer camps, early childhood education and staff training.The 'Blobfish Classic' was not all fun and games though. Kimmel asked Cruz tough policy questions on the court during the game.Mayor Sylvester Turner had some powerful words before the game."It's not too much about the game or whoever wins, the city has already won," he told ABC13.The game was free to the public but a ticket was required to get in.