COMMUNITY & EVENTS

KIMMEL VS. CRUZ: 'Blobfish Basketball Classic' attracts thousands to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

'Blobfish Basketball Classic' attracts thousands to Houston, Courtney Fischer reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands of fans lined up outside Texas Southern's H&PE Arena ahead of Saturday's matchup between late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Kimmel and Cruz faced off in a one-on-one game with donations going to Houston charities.

Who won?

Off the court, Generation One and Texas Children's Hospital both won after receiving numerous donations. On the court, Cruz took home the 11-9 victory.

EMBED More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel takes on Ted Cruz in 'Blobfish Basketball Game' in Houston.



Before tip-off, both poked fun at each other and exchanged some trash talking on social media.

EMBED More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel tells ABC13's Courtney Fischer, "If I lose, I'm not going home"



Wearing Texas Southern apparel and James Harden shoes, Kimmel told ABC13 that he was going to beat Cruz.

"I'm a sub-mediocre basketball player and I'm still going to beat him," Kimmel said.


Kimmel and Cruz pledged $10,000 of their own money to Houston charities. Kimmel is playing for Texas Children's Hospital and Cruz is playing for Generation One, a Houston education charity.

Generation One will take home close to $30,000, officials said. They will use the money for summer camps, early childhood education and staff training.

The 'Blobfish Classic' was not all fun and games though. Kimmel asked Cruz tough policy questions on the court during the game.


Mayor Sylvester Turner had some powerful words before the game.

"It's not too much about the game or whoever wins, the city has already won," he told ABC13.

The game was free to the public but a ticket was required to get in.

You can watch the game Monday on the Jimmy Kimmel Show at 10:35 p.m. on ABC13.

EMBED More News Videos

Senator Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel are hours from hitting the court.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssportsbasketballcharityted cruzjimmy kimmelHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News