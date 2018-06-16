Driver slams car into man in violent road rage incident

LOVELAND, Colorado (KTRK) --
Police in Colorado are searching for a driver at the center of a violent road rage attack.

Surveillance video caught the incident in the parking lot of a Walmart June 10.

You can see two men get out of one car to confront the other driver.

That's when the driver revs the engine and slams into one of the men.

The man's mother says her son was driving home from work when a car started to tail them.

Thankfully, the man is going to be okay. He suffered a broken knee, ankle and road rash.
