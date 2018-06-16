Two people hurt when Corvette slams into tree

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people had to be pulled out of a Corvette after the driver crashed into a tree in southwest Houston.

Police say the driver somehow lost control on South Gessner near Richmond around 1:30 a.m.

The Corvette crossed the median and hit a tree. The tree then fell on top of a car trapping the driver and passenger inside.

Police say one of the victims was easily removed from the car but the other had to be cut out.

Both people were taken to the hospital. It's not known how badly they were hurt.
