Suspect found in Burger King dumpster following deadly shooting and chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Two suspects in custody following deadly shooting and chase. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a chase following a shooting in northeast Harris County ended in a crash.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of West FM 1960. Deputies say one man was killed.

Two suspects then led deputies on a chase before crashing into a tree in a median at SH-59 at Aldine Mail Rt.

One person was taken into custody immediately following the crash.

Deputies were searching for a second person who ran from the car.

He was found in the same area a few hours later hiding in a Burger King dumpster.

Eyewitness News got exclusive video of the second man being taken into custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseshootingcar crashHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News