Ghost town for sale with a real 'Wild West' history

CERRO GORDO, California --
Considering housing prices in California, this may seem like quite the deal.

An entire town is on the market for the bargain price of $925,000.

Cerro Gordo would actually make the perfect movie set for a western. It's a ghost town that dates back to the 1860's when it was a prominent silver producer.

22 buildings are still on the 300 acres of land sitting south of the Sierra Nevada.

The abandoned mining town has been owned by one family for decades and their real estate agent says they are ready to sell.

Prospective buyers might like this tidbit of history on Cerro Gordo -- it was truly the Wild West with a murder a week occurring during its heyday.
